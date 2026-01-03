Alton earned a comfortable 5-1 win against Hampshire Premier Football League Senior Division outfit Whitehill & Bordon in a friendly at Anstey Park Enclosure.
The match was arranged after Alton’s Combined Counties Premier Division South match at Epsom & Ewell was postponed this morning because of a frozen pitch.
Whitehill & Bordon’s match at home to Bishop’s Waltham Dynamos was also postponed this morning because of a frozen pitch.
The Brewers took the lead in the 14th minute with a clinical right-foot finish from the middle of the box into the back of the net.
The hosts doubled their advantage on 38 minutes with an excellent finish into the top right-hand corner of the net.
Alton were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and went 3-0 up in the 47th minute with a superb curling right-foot shot into the right-hand corner of the net from the edge of the box.
The visitors pulled a goal back on 82 minutes with an excellent volley from just outside the box into the top right-hand corner of the net.
The Brewers restored their three-goal advantage from the penalty spot three minutes later with a confident spot kick tucked into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
The hosts then went 5-1 up in the 88th minute through an own goal.
Next up for Alton is a home game against runaway Combined Counties Premier Division South leaders Cobham on Saturday, January 10 (3pm kick-off).
