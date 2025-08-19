Alton conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they drew 1-1 at home to Swindon Supermarine in their Emirates FA Cup preliminary round tie.
The Brewers took the lead in the 24th minute when Alex Merrifield’s well-directed header from a long throw found the back of the net.
The visitors were reduced to ten men on 37 minutes when Dani Gonzalez received a straight red card.
Alton had chances to double their advantage but failed to make them count, and were made to pay in stoppage time.
Josh Blyth headed home at the back post from a corner past Brewers keeper Adam Melville to earn Swindon a replay.
