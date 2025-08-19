Alton conceded in stoppage time as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Conor Melody gave the hosts the lead on seven minutes, but Alton equalised four minutes later when Adam Poynter curled his free kick into the top left-hand corner.
Tooting regained the lead on 19 minutes through Shay Brennan, but the Brewers equalised on 26 minutes when Alex MacAllister fired home.
The hosts won the game in stoppage time through Declan Smith’s volley.
