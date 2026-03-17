Alton lost 2-0 at home to Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The hosts started brightly and had the better of the first half but their shooting was either wayward or straight at Tadley keeper Donnacha Burke.
The visitors had offered very little themselves until they fashioned a good chance on 30 minutes which Kieran Rodgers blazed over. Rodgers made no mistake just before half-time, slotting in former Alton full-back Dan Williamson's cross.
Tadley were awarded a penalty on the hour mark, and Rodgers converted from the spot to make it 2-0.
Alton joint player-manager Jamie Phillips said: “It was a pretty poor game, but Tadley were clinical in the decisive moments and showed why they are in the play-off spots.
“It was first time I was disappointed with the boys since taking over, and I told them after the game that we need to hit our standards.”
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