Alton slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Thatcham Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers took the lead on 14 minutes when David Garlinge’s cross was neatly laid off by Zak Nash and Matt Benham drilled home from the edge of the box.
Thatcham equalised on 21 minutes when Levi Heholt bundled through four attempted tackles and fired his shot into the corner of the net.
The visitors took the lead in the 50th minute when Kye Williams curled his shot into the top corner.
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