Badshot Lea have announced a new partnership with Farnham College & Activate Learning, which will start in September, providing students with hands-on experience in sports media throughout the academic year.
As part of the partnership, students will work alongside the club's media team, gaining experience across a variety of disciplines including photography, videography, social media content creation, graphic design and matchday media operations.
The collaboration reflects Badshot Lea's continued commitment to supporting young people in the community while providing opportunities to develop industry-relevant skills in a live sporting environment.
With more than 40 men’s, women’s and youth teams and more than 400,000 monthly social media views, Badshot Lea offer students the opportunity to contribute to one of the area’s fastest-growing community football clubs while building a portfolio of work.
The partnership will officially begin in September, with students becoming part of the club’s media operation as part of their studies, helping to enhance the club’s digital content and matchday coverage throughout the season.
Badshot Lea commercial manager Dan Broad said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Farnham College and Activate Learning on what we believe is a fantastic opportunity for local students.
“As a football club, we’re committed to giving young people opportunities to develop their skills in a real sporting environment, rather than simply learning in a classroom.
“Our media operation has grown significantly over the past few months, and this partnership will allow students to gain valuable hands-on experience while also helping us continue to develop the club’s content across videography, graphic design and short form content creation.
“We’re excited to welcome them to Westfield Lane from September and look forward to building a long and successful partnership together.”
Badshot Lea will working closely with Farnham College & Activate Learning throughout the partnership.
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