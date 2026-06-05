Badshot Lea have had a busy time on and off the pitch ahead of the start of pre-season.
The Baggies will start the new campaign in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, July 25.
Before that, the Baggies will play a selection of pre-season friendlies – one at home at their Westfield Lane ground in Wrecclesham and several away from home.
Badshot Lea’s home pre-season game will be held on Saturday, July 4, when they host National League neighbours Aldershot Town in a 3pm kick-off.
On Tuesday, July 7, the Baggies visit Step 7 side Whitehall & Bordon and four days later they go to The Memorial Ground to face National League South new boys Farnham Town on Saturday, July 11.
The following weekend the Baggies will travel to FA Vase winners AFC Stoneham on Saturday, July 18, before completing their pre-season with a trip to Step 4 outfit Bedfont Sports on Tuesday, July 21.
Off the field, the club have been busy.
Dan Broad has joined the Baggies as commercial manager, while the club have appointed Sam Godber as head of media.
Kevin Jordan has departed as Badshot Lea’s women’s team manager, and a new squad will be under the watchful eye of newly-appointed manager Craig Stake. Stake will combine the role with his existing role as Slough Town’s men’s under-18s manager.
The Baggies have appointed Jack Bicknell as the club’s new men’s under-18s manager. Bicknell has previously coached at Aldershot Town and Basingstoke Town.
The club already have a new home and new away kit which will be ready for the new season.
Anyone who is interested in sponsorship opportunities with Badshot Lea and would like more information should contact Nick Hester and email [email protected] to discuss any potential partnership.
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