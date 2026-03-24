Badshot Lea produced a superb performance to win 8-1 at Eversley & California in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Ben Jordan (3), Stan Jones (2), Frankie Jamieson, Callum Wiltshire and Felix Hills were on target for the Baggies, as they picked up a comprehensive away win.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New was delighted with his side’s performance.
“We wanted a reaction after the Sheerwater game and the boys certainly delivered,” said New.
“I’m delighted for Ben that he got his hat-trick. I’ve had a look at his stats, and his goals to games ratio this season is very good.
“It wasn’t just Ben’s goals that impressed – it was his all-round game. He occupied the centre halves and offered a threat throughout.
“The important thing for us between now and the end of the season is maintaining our standards. We’ve shown what we’re capable of when we’re at it.”
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