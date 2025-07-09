FA Trophy winners Aldershot Town will play their first official match since Wembley on Saturday when they travel to Badshot Lea for a pre-season friendly.
The friendly at Westfield Lane will kick-off at 3pm.
Those who attend the match can see the FA Trophy, meet the new Aldershot Town ladies’ squad, watch the game and party straight after the final whistle with The Small Giants indie covers band.
Tickets are £8 for adults, £5 for seniors (over 65) and £1 for under-16s.
There will be a barbecue before and after the game, as well as a bar inside the clubhouse, an outside bar, programmes and a tuck shop.
