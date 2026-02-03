Badshot Lea’s matchday programme has gained the national runners-up prize in the Non-League Printed Programme of the Year awards.
The national winners of the award came from the same division as the Baggies, with fellow Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Corinthian-Casuals taking first place.
Second place was a big achievement for the Baggies after the club were originally selected in the top ten final from more than 600 non-league clubs around the country, including clubs in the National League.
Badshot Lea’s league match at home to Tadley Calleva on Saturday was postponed, but the Baggies will next be in Combined Counties Premier Division South action when they host Knaphill at Westfield Lane on Tuesday, February 10 (7.45pm).
The Baggies are hoping for a bumper crowd. Tickets are £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-16s. The award-winning programme will be available from the turnstiles for £2.
