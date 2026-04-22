Bourne Blades under-14 greens are holding more trials as they continue to look for players to join the team for the 2026-27 season.
Eligible players will be in Year 9 from September.
Trials will be held at Frensham Heights School from 6pm to 7pm tonight (Wednesday, April 22) and on Wednesday, April 29.
Previous trials were held on Wednesday, March 25 and Wednesday, April 15.
Bourne Blades under-14 greens train on Wednesday evenings and play matches on Saturdays.
Anyone who would like to attend the trials should contact Mat Heather by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07808 095198.
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