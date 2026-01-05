Freezing temperatures led to a number of postponements to the scheduled football programme on Saturday.
Farnham Town’s match at home to Dorchester Town in the Southern League Premier South was postponed because of a frozen pitch.
Aldershot Town’s National League match at home to Solihull Moors was also postponed because of a frozen pitch. The match has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 10 (3pm kick-off).
In the Combined Counties Premier Division South, Badshot Lea’s match at home to Knaphill and Alton’s match away at Epsom & Ewell were both postponed because of frozen pitches.
Petersfield Town’s Wessex League Premier Division match at home to Millbrook was postponed because of a frozen pitch.
