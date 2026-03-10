Farnham Town came from behind to beat Havant & Waterlooville 2-1 and earn a seventh successive win in the Southern Premier League South.
Goals from Owen Dean and Mat Mackenzie saw Town turn the game around and earn all three points at The Memorial Ground.
Town nearly took an early lead in the fourth minute when Brandon Mason delivered an inviting cross from the left which was just over the head of Sam Evans at the back post.
The Hawks then had their first chance on six minutes when the ball dropped to Leon Maloney, whose poke at goal went behind for a corner.
Havant went close again soon afterwards when Mitchell Aston's cross found Ryan Seager, whose header was well held by Farnham keeper Michael Eacott.
Farnham had their first effort at goal in the seventh minute when Bobby-Joe Taylor dragged his shot wide of the far post.
The Hawks went close a minute later when Rio Oudnie-Morgan drove forward and the ball was worked to Maloney, who fired his shot wide of the far post.
Town had an excellent chance to take the lead on 26 minutes when Evans put Darryl Sanders through on goal, but he put his effort just over the bar.
Mackenzie was next to try his luck for Farnham two minutes later when he let fly with a low strike which went just wide of the right-hand post.
Havant took the lead in the 34th minute when the ball broke to Brendan Willson in the box after a goalmouth scramble, and Willson bundled his finish in from close range past Eacott.
Farnham responded perfectly to falling behind and equalised a minute later when Evans laid the ball off for Dean, who buried his finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net from the edge of the box.
Havant nearly regained the lead in the 36th minute when Seager fired his right-foot shot over the bar from a dangerous position.
Dean had a good chance to put Farnham ahead on 41 minutes when he got in behind the Havant defence and lifted his effort just wide of the right-hand post with Hawks keeper Matt Kerbey stranded.
Town won a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box in first-half stoppage time, and Taylor’s curling effort was clawed away by Kerbey at his near post.
The second half got off to a tight start as both sides battled for supremacy in what was proving to be an even contest.
Farnham went close in the 65th minute when Sanders’ free kick found Ryan Kinnane, whose header was held by Kerbey.
Town’s next effort at goal arrived on 75 minutes, when Taylor‘s curling effort went just over the bar.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made his first change of the evening a minute later, with Adam Liddle replacing Evans.
Havant nearly took the lead in the 78th minute when Freddie Taylor cut in from the right and hit a curling left-foot shot which Eacott tipped behind for a corner. The resulting set piece found Willson, whose header glanced the top off the crossbar.
The Hawks went close again on 82 minutes when Olly Pendlebury let fly with a swerving right-foot shot which fizzed just wide of the right-hand post.
Farnham almost went ahead in the 85th minute when space opened up for Taylor to let fly with a swerving left-foot shot which went just over the bar.
Town went even closer three minutes later when Sanders' curling right-foot free kick forced a flying save from Kerbey, who tipped the ball behind for a corner.
Farnham had another good chance on 89 minutes when Taylor’s cross found Jack Dean, whose low effort was held by Kerbey.
Town’s late pressure paid dividends in stoppage time when Mackenzie’s looping header found the top corner to make it 2-1 and seal a seventh successive league win.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to league leaders Walton & Hersham in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, March 14 (3pm kick-off).
