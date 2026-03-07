Farnham Town earned their sixth successive win in the Southern League Premier South as they came from behind to beat Hanwell Town 3-1.
Second-half goals from Ryan Kinnane, Sam Evans and Adam Liddle saw Town turn the game around and pick up all three points at The Memorial Ground.
The visitors took an early lead in the 11th minute when Elijah Oladunjoye’s long throw in was flicked in by Harvey Bradbury.
Hanwell nearly doubled their advantage on 17 minutes when Harry Hoath’s free kick found Dwayne Duncan at the back post, whose header went over the bar.
The visitors went even closer a minute later when Bradbury worked the ball inside to Luke Cook, whose low right-foot shot was well held by Farnham keeper Mike Eacott at his near post.
Hanwell created another chance in the 24th minute when Oladunjoye’s long throw was cleared to Callum Woodcock on the edge of the box, who dragged his shot wide of the left-hand post.
Farnham nearly equalised a minute later when Owen Dean cut the ball back to Darryl Sanders, whose shot was well blocked. Farnham went close again shortly afterwards when Dean’s shot was blocked.
The hosts had a huge chance to equalise in the 32nd minute when Dean had a free header in the middle of the box, but he nodded over the bar.
Hanwell went desperately close to doubling their advantage two minutes later when Seidou Sanogo‘s thumping volley from 30 yards rattled the top of the crossbar.
Farnham created a good chance on 38 minutes when Sam Evans broke clear and tried to find Dean, but Jack Matton’s last-ditch challenge put the ball behind for a corner. Bobby-Joe Taylor took the corner short to Joe Jackson, who chopped on to his right foot and hit a shot goalwards which was well held by Hanwell keeper Sean Beasant.
Hanwell nearly scored a second a minute later when Cook drove into the box and was through one-on-one with Eacott, who tipped Cook's shot past the far post for a corner.
Farnham nearly equalised in the 41st minute when Taylor cut in from the right and hit a curling left-foot shot just wide of the far post.
Cook went close for Hanwell in first-half stoppage time when he flashed his shot just wide of the far post.
The hosts were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and went close on 47 minutes when Brandon Mason flashed an inviting ball across the box from the left which just evaded Evans.
Farnham got back on level terms in the 56th minute when Kinnane rose highest at the back post to head home into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The hosts nearly went ahead two minutes later when Taylor’s effort inside the box was well blocked.
Farnham went close again on 67 minutes when Taylor did well down the right-hand side and his ball found Evans at the near post, whose clever flick goalwards was well held by Beasant.
The hosts had another good chance a minute later when Evans got in behind the Hanwell defence and cut the ball back to Sanders, whose shot was held by Beasant.
Farnham’s pressure told in the 71st minute when Mason drove forward down the left-hand side and cut the ball back to Evans at the near post, who tapped home past Beasant to put the hosts 2-1 up.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson made his first substitution in the 82nd minute, with Harry Cooksley replacing Sanders. Johnson made another change three minutes later with Liddle replacing Evans.
Eacott made a huge save in stoppage time when he tipped Henry Snee’s header over the bar.
Farnham sealed their win in the 95th minute when Taylor broke quickly and squared the ball to Liddle, who calmly rolled his finish past Beasant to secure a sixth successive league win and further cement Farnham’s place in the play-offs.
Next up for Farnham is a home game against Havant & Waterlooville in the Southern League Premier South on Tuesday, March 10 (7.45pm kick-off).
