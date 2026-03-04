Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson praised his side’s second-half performance after they won 3-1 at home to Yate Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Second-half goals from Darryl Sanders and Owen Dean (2) saw Town turn the game around and pick up all three points at The Memorial Ground.
Johnson admitted he wasn’t happy with his side’s first-half display, but was pleased with their efforts after the break.
“I thought it was a bit of a tough evening,” said Johnson.
“Yate worked hard and sat behind the ball. It was tough at times but it was controlled in the end.
“In the first half we weren't quite at it. A scruffy goal got Yate in front and deservedly so through their work ethic and winning first balls and second balls.
“We weren't quite at it but we had the quality in there and it was waiting to click. We came out in the second half and turned it on.”
Johnson admitted he had to dish out a few home truths at half-time with his side 1-0 down, but was delighted by the reaction of his players.
“It was the first time I raised my voice at them for a long time,” said Johnson.
“What I wanted got ignored in the first half. We wasted good opportunities.
“I told them to put it right and that this half of football is on them and was about how much they want it and how much they want to compete at the top. They proved it.
“It was a perfect response. I picked a couple of players out at half-time, but they dug in.
“They didn't prove me wrong because I know what good players they are.”
Sanders equalised for Farnham three minutes into the second half, before Dean headed home on 65 minutes and scored his second in stoppage time to seal the win, and Johnson praised both goalscorers.
“Darryl was composed,” said Johnson. “He will never be flustered and rolled it in.
“That's what Darryl is all about. He's not going to panic in those situations.
“I was frustrated in the first half that we didn't work the right-hand side with Owen aerially. When Owen Dean is in the box and is at the back post it's there to be stood up, and it was a great Owen Dean goal.
“The third one was the icing on the cake. It was a typical Owen Dean goal. He never gives anything up and chased something he had no right to win. He got his reward. I thought he was really good.”
Farnham are well positioned in the play-offs approaching the business end of the season, and Johnson hasn’t giving up hope of catching league leaders Walton & Hersham and sealing automatic promotion to National League South.
“This is the good part of the season – this is the bit you want to be involved in,” said Johnson. “It's what you play football for, competing at the top.
“We've still got our sights set on chasing Walton & Hersham down.
“It's win at all costs and football goes out the window to an extent. It's about how much heart and desire you've got to try to compete at the top. The boys are showing it at the minute.
“The boys are fit and in a good space to really push for it.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.