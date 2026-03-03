Farnham Town came from behind to beat Yate Town 3-1 and earn a fifth successive win in the Southern League Premier South.
Second-half goals from Darryl Sanders and Owen Dean (2) saw Town turn the game around and deservedly pick up all three points at The Memorial Ground.
The hosts created their first chance of the evening in the fifth minute when Adam Liddle slipped a pass through to Sanders, whose curling right-foot shot went just wide of the far post.
The visitors then called Farnham keeper Mike Eacott into action on 11 minutes when Marlon Jackson hit a powerful right-foot shot from outside the box which Eacott parried away to safety.
Farnham were soon back on the front foot and went close in the 17th minute when Mat Mackenzie let fly with a swerving right-foot shot from 20 yards out which went just over the bar.
The visitors won a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box four minutes later, but Omar Taylor-Clarke's low effort was comfortably held by Eacott.
Farnham went desperately close to breaking the deadlock on 35 minutes when Sanders’ cross from the left-hand side was set to be turned home from close range by Liddle until a superb last-ditch clearance by Dan Ball.
Yate then took the lead two minutes later when Jackson tapped in from close range at the back post following a scramble from a corner.
Town nearly got back on level terms in the 43rd minute when Liddle's right-foot shot went just wide of the far post.
The hosts went close again on 45 minutes when Bobby-Joe Taylor's low effort across goal went just wide of the far post.
Farnham were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and equalised in the 48th minute. Liddle broke quickly down the left-hand side and drove into the box before passing inside to Taylor, who helped the ball on to Sanders, who chopped inside on to his left foot and bent his finish past Yate keeper Aaron Sainsbury.
The visitors nearly regained the lead on 55 minutes when Jackson’s shot took a big deflection and looped over Eacott and into the side netting at the near post.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made his first substitution of the evening in the 58th minute, with Jack Dean replacing Mackenzie.
The hosts nearly went ahead on 62 minutes when Sainsbury's pass went straight to Liddle, whose lob from long range went just over the bar with Sainsbury stranded.
Farnham went even closer a minute later when Sanders’ low effort at the near post was cleared off the line.
The hosts did go ahead in the 65th minute when Brandon Mason stood a cross up to the back post where Owen Dean rose highest to nod home.
Johnson made his second substitution of the evening on 73 minutes, with Sam Evans replacing Liddle. Farnham’s manager made another chance eight minutes later, with Imran Uche replacing Sanders.
Town wrapped the game up in stoppage time when Owen Dean read a Yate header back and nipped in ahead of Sainsbury and slotted the ball home into an empty net to make it 3-1.
Johnson immediately made a double change, with Kai Tanner and Andronicos Georgiou replacing Owen Dean and Taylor.
Farnham managed the closing stages professionally to pick up a fifth successive league win and cement their spot in the play-offs.
Next up for Farnham is a home game against Hanwell Town in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, March 7 (3pm kick-off).
