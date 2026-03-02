Farnham Town earned a fifth successive victory in all competitions as they picked up an impressive 2-1 win at Weymouth in the Southern League Premier South.
Goals from Owen Dean and Bobby-Joe Taylor were enough to give Town all three points in front of a crowd of 1,006 at Bob Lucas Stadium.
The visitors nearly took the lead in the 40th minute when Sam Evans played Owen Dean through on goal, but he dragged his shot wide.
Farnham did go ahead a minute later when Jack Dean pulled the ball back to Owen Dean, who found the top left-hand corner of the net.
The visitors were on the front foot at the start of the second half and nearly doubled their advantage on 50 minutes when Darryl Sanders’ curling effort was parried behind by Weymouth keeper Max Evans.
Town went close again two minutes later when Taylor’s effort was heading for the bottom corner until it was tipped behind by Evans.
Owen Dean then had a big chance in the 54th minute when his effort was beaten away by Evans at his near post.
On the hour mark Owen Dean intercepted a back pass and tried to find the far corner, but Evans got down well to deny him.
Town had another chance on 64 minutes when Owen Dean tried to pick out the bottom corner, but his effort was tipped behind by Evans.
Weymouth got themselves back on level terms against the run of play in the 68th minute when Matty Burrows’ low effort found the back of the net.
Town regained the lead on 75 minutes when Sam Evans found Taylor in the box, who turned onto his right foot and fired into the far corner to make it 2-1.
Town successfully saw out the rest of the game to pick up another three points.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.