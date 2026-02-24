Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson saw room for improvement after his side won 4-0 at home to Kingstonian in the second round of the Surrey Senior Cup.
Sam Evans scored all four goals at The Memorial Ground as Town sealed their place in the quarter-finals.
“It was comfortable in the end,” said Johnson.
“We made hard work of it in the first half. I thought Kingstonian broke through us quite easily at times in the first half, but we looked the better side.
“We looked stronger but we took it for granted a little bit in the first half.
“Kingstonian broke the lines really easily and got into the box a couple of times quite easily.
“It was way too easy for them to cut through us so we tightened up at half-time and the boys did a good job in the end. It was a comfortable win in the end.
“Kingstonian had a couple of corners in injury time in the second half but it was pretty comfortable for us and was one-way traffic.
“Owen Dean could have had a couple of goals – he hit a great shot off the post and had one cleared off the line.
“Adam Liddle had a couple of chances as well so it could have been more, but I think 4-0 is a fair result considering the first half.”
Johnson was pleased with Evans’ clinical finishing as he helped himself to four goals.
“We're getting a run of games out of Sam,” said Johnson.
“He's getting confident and the goals are starting to chip away.
“He took his goals really well. It was a touch, a snapshot and the ball was in the back of the net.
“Sam has had a couple of niggles here and there but his body is never going to be perfect.
“He's got to play through certain things. He's getting there mentally and we're seeing a good Sam Evans at the minute.”
Johnson was able to make a few changes to his side, with starts for Andronicos Georgiou and Kai Tanner, and was pleased to see players getting vital minutes.
“It was still a strong team,” said Johnson.
“Maybe we would have liked to make a few more changes in terms of numbers, but we don't have the numbers.
“We run with a small squad, so it was good for the boys to get the minutes they did, especially the ones that have been on the bench the past couple of weeks.
“We've had a stop-start start to the year with the weather so it was good for them to get minutes under their belt.
“We've seen a bit more of Andronicos now. He goes out on a dual-registration to get some games and he's coming back fitter each time, so that's pleasing.
“Kai has had a long time out but he looked like he's been playing week in, week out. His energy levels were excellent.
“Brandon Mason and Darryl Sanders got 15 minutes off the bench and Taylor Johnson got ten minutes to get a feel for it and see what it’s all about. He trains with the boys every week. Hopefully it’s a good confidence boost for him.
“It was a quick turnaround being on a Monday night after Yate, but we’ve got two wins and two clean sheets.”
