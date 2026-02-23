Farnham Town won 1-0 at Yate Town to pick up a third successive victory in the Southern League Premier South.
Substitute Ogo Obi’s 87th-minute goal gave Farnham all three points in front of a crowd of 497 at the South West Interiors Stadium.
The visitors started brightly and nearly took the lead in the 22nd minute when Bobby-Joe Taylor played in Darryl Sanders, who fired his shot into the side netting.
Farnham had a big chance six minutes later when Ryan Kinnane headed goalwards from a corner, but his effort was clawed away by Yate keeper Aaron Sainsbury.
The visitors went close again in first-half stoppage time when Taylor cut the ball back to Owen Dean, whose low effort was tipped behind by Sainsbury.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a double change in the 50th minute, with Joe Jackson and Tom Leggett replacing Dan Bayliss and Harry Cooksley.
Farnham’s first chance of the second half arrived two minutes later, but Mat Mackenzie’s header sailed wide.
Johnson made his third change on the hour mark, with Adam Liddle replacing Sam Evans, before Obi replaced Dean nine minutes later.
The visitors went close again on 77 minutes when Taylor curled a free kick goalwards which Sainsbury parried away for a corner.
Farnham finally took the lead in the 87th minute when Sanders’ cross was flicked on by Obi and found the far corner.
Johnson made an enforced change in stoppage time, with Imran Uche replacing Obi, and Farnham saw out the closing stages to pick up all three points.
