Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was delighted with his side’s performance after they thrashed Uxbridge 4-1 in the Southern League Premier South.
Town were in action for the first time in more than three weeks and were immediately back in their stride.
“It was good to be back,” said Johnson. “We got into our stride straight away.
“You've got to give the boys credit. They’ve looked after themselves and trained well. They look like they haven't been away.
“We were at it from the start. You never know how you will react, especially on a heavy pitch, but I thought we were superb.
“It should have been a lot more. In the first half it didn't fall for us in the box. There were a few bobbles and the cutbacks didn't quite happen. Maybe we were a little bit flatfooted but we scored some good goals and we're happy with four.
“We worked the pockets really well with the overlaps – it was most probably the best we've done it this season.”
Town led 1-0 at half-time, and Johnson admitted they could have scored more in the first half.
“It's been a little bit of our season in terms of trying to find the second goal when we've been good,” said Johnson.
“We haven't really found that second goal quickly after the first and we've given teams opportunities to get back into the game.
“There were a couple of moments, but it didn't quite fall for us.
“We came out really strongly at the start of the second half.
“The second goal was a good break – the way we moved forward was really pleasing.
“Sam Evans started the second half really well and got the assist for the second goal and the penalty for the third goal – it was a good day for him.
“The goal we conceded was a little bit disappointing the goal, but the fourth goal was the icing on the cake because we deserved that.
“The substitutes were really good – none of them sulked or looked disinterested. After three-and-a-half weeks everyone wants to play and wants to start. They have all trained really well and they have all played their part.
“If we had come away with six or seven it would have been fair, but it wasn't to be.
“We're in a really good position in the play-offs. It's going to be a really exciting end to the season.”
