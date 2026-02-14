Farnham Town returned to action in style with an emphatic 4-1 win at home to Uxbridge in the Southern League Premier South.
Goals from Bobby-Joe Taylor, Darryl Sanders, Sam Evans and Adam Liddle gave Town all three points in their first game in more than three weeks in front of a crowd of 907 at The Memorial Ground.
It was also a landmark day for Farnham off the pitch, with the new Sir Alan Jones stand officially opened before kick-off.
The visitors produced the first shot on target of the afternoon on eight minutes when George Moore let fly with a fierce powerful shot from long range which Farnham keeper Mike Eacott parried away before claiming the loose ball.
Town had a big chance to take the lead in the tenth minute when Brandon Mason stood a ball up to the back post and Owen Dean’s header crashed off the post before Uxbridge cleared the loose ball.
Farnham produced another nice move on 16 minutes when Taylor drove inside from the right-hand side before playing the ball back to Owen Dean, who laid the ball back to his brother Jack Dean, whose firm strike was well held by Uxbridge keeper Marco Underwood.
The hosts went close again in the 25th minute when Harry Cooksley whipped in a free kick from the left-hand side which found Dan Bayliss, whose glancing guiding header went just over the bar.
Town continued to probe and Sanders hit a low right-foot shot from just outside the box two minutes later which was parried behind for a corner by Uxbridge keeper Marco Underwood.
The visitors then created a chance on 29 minutes when Harry Rush got the ball 25 yards out and took a touch before hitting a powerful left-foot shot just over the bar.
Farnham deservedly took the lead in the 31st minute when Cooksley played an incisive pass to release Evans down the right-hand channel and Evans squared the ball to Taylor, who confidently fired his finish past Underwood.
Uxbridge nearly equalised three minutes later when Casey Bocarro was released on the left-hand side of the box and hit a powerful shot across goal which flew over the bar.
Town almost doubled their advantage on 36 minutes when Taylor's corner was flicked on by captain Ryan Kinnane at the near post and went just wide of the far post.
The hosts went close again in the 38th minute when a nice moved ended with Sanders firing his right-foot shot over the bar from the edge of the box.
Farnham deservedly doubled their advantage on 54 minutes when Sanders drove forward and slid a pass through to Evans, before Evans cut inside and playing the ball back to Sanders, who calmly stroked his finish past Underwood.
Town then won a penalty three minutes later when Jack Dean was clearly pulled down in the box after playing a neat one-two with Sanders. Evans stepped up from the spot and buried his 58th-minute penalty into the bottom right-hand corner of the net past Underwood.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made his first change of the afternoon a minute later, with Liddle replacing Evans.
The hosts nearly scored a fourth on 61 minutes when Sanders’ cross picked out Jack Dean, whose header went just over.
Uxbridge pulled a goal back a minute later when Ada Okorogheye was played in on goal and managed to squeeze his finish past Eacott.
Johnson brought on Joe Jackson for Cooksley on 71 minutes, and Farnham went 4-1 up four minutes later when Jack Dean dinked a ball into the box which Liddle headed home from close range.
Johnson then made two more changes, with Ogo Obi and Tom Leggett replacing Sanders and Jack Dean.
Farnham nearly scored a fifth in the 82nd minute when Owen Dean drilled a low ball across the face of goal which Liddle couldn’t quite poke home.
Town went close again two minutes later when Owen Dean’s low effort was somehow diverted away by Underwood.
Imran Uche replaced Taylor on 86 minutes and Farnham deservedly ran out emphatic winners.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Hanwell Town in the Southern League Premier South on Tuesday, February 17 (7.45pm kick-off).
