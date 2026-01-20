Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was frustrated after his side had two penalty shouts turned down by referee Joel Lamping during their 1-1 draw against Evesham United.
Jack Dean went down in the box late on under a strong challenge, and Town also appealed for handball when Bobby-Joe Taylor’s shot was cleared off the line in stoppage time.
“It was a frustrating afternoon,” said Johnson.
“I thought the first half was okay – we had a few chances and were getting into the game.
“The second half was one-way traffic – it was chance after chance.
“There were a couple of penalty decisions we didn’t get.
“We should go and score ourselves with the chances we had, but they were basic decisions. Jack gets kicked in the shoulder and the referee waves it away.”
Town took the lead on 58 minutes through Owen Dean’s bicycle kick, but Amer Awadh’s 73rd-minute equaliser earned Evesham a point.
“Our goal was coming,” said Johnson.
“Dan Bayliss hit the bar, but Evesham had a couple of moments with long balls down the channels that caught us out a little bit.
“We seem to be getting punished in moments with goals when we're in control.
“We put so many balls across the box. The strikers could have come away with five or six – the desire was really disappointing.
“There was one right at the end where Bobby has gone round the outside on his right foot and there was only one place it was going to go – it was going across the box. One striker was on the edge of the box and the other striker was looking at it near the penalty spot when they could have had a tap in.
“We've been our own downfall in the box.
“Overall, we were in control – it’s disappointing to come away with a point.”
