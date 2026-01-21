Farnham Town produced a superb performance to win 7-2 at Hungerford Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Goals from Sam Evans (2), Owen Dean (2), Adam Liddle, Tom Leggett and Ogo Obi fired Town to an emphatic victory in front of a crowd of 253 at Bulpit Lane.
The visitors were quick out of the blocks and nearly took the lead in the eighth minute when Darryl Sanders’ shot from the edge of the box beat Hungerford keeper Luke Cairney but cannoned off the post.
Farnham opened the scoring on 11 minutes when Evans turned home Brandon Mason’s cross at the near post.
Town nearly doubled their advantage a minute later when Dean found himself through one-on-one with Cairney, but Hungerford’s keeper smothered Dean’s shot.
Hungerford got back on level terms in the 17th minute when Thomas Conteh pounced on a loose ball in the box and smashed his finish past Farnham keeper Mike Eacott.
The hosts then took the lead on 26 minutes after a goalmouth scramble.
Farnham got back on level terms in the 29th minute when Sanders’ shot was deflected up onto the bar and Evans confidently finished the rebound.
The visitors went 3-2 up three minutes later when Dean was released in behind and his strike struck a defender on its way in.
Town nearly scored a fourth before half-time when Sanders curled his 43rd-minute free kick from 25 yards out just wide of the post.
Hungerford almost equalised on 57 minutes, but Jerry Gyebi’s header was well saved by Eacott.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a double change in the 64th minute, with Joe Jackson and Liddle replacing Harry Cooksley and Evans.
Town went 4-2 up on 73 minutes when Sanders played the ball across the face of goal to Liddle, who fired his finish home.
The visitors nearly scored a fifth on the counter attack in the 80th minute, but Sanders’ effort was kept out by an excellent diving save by Cairney.
Johnson made his third substitution a minute later, with Leggett replacing Sanders.
Farnham went 5-2 up on 82 minutes when Dean calmly put his finish under Cairney to score his second of the match.
Johnson made his fourth change in the 83rd minute, with Obi replacing Dean.
Town scored their sixth a minute later, when Leggett bounced on a loose ball to score.
Johnson made his fifth and final substitution on 85 minutes, with Andronicos Georgiou replacing Mat Mackenzie.
Farnham then made it 7-2 in the 87th minute when Obi got the final touch from a corner.
