Farnham Town progressed in the Surrey Senior Cup with a comfortable 4-0 second-round win at home to Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Kingstonian.
Sam Evans’ quadruple fired Town to an emphatic victory at The Memorial Ground and a place in the next round.
Town were quick out of the traps and took an early lead in the seventh minute. Mike Eacott's long ball forward was flicked on by Owen Dean to Adam Liddle, who passed inside to Evans, who produced a composed finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Kingstonian created their first chance on ten minutes when Charlie Bland cut in from left-hand side and hit a curling right-foot shot which was well held by Eacott.
The visitors went close again in the 20th minute when Imran Kayani’s effort forced Eacott into a smart low save.
Town nearly doubled their advantage a minute later when Tom Leggett’s deflected effort forced a good save from Kingstonian’s keeper.
Farnham did go 2-0 up on 32 minutes when Evans confidently thumped home his left-foot finish into the back of the net.
Town had a chance to go 3-0 up in the 39th minute when Liddle was through on goal, but his effort flashed across goal and went wide of the far left-hand post.
Liddle had another opportunity three minutes later when Andronicos Georgiou's ball into the box picked him out, but Liddle couldn’t poke his finish home.
Farnham went 3-0 up on 45 minutes. Dean burst clear down the right-hand channel and cut the ball back to the unmarked Evans in the middle of the box, who confidently tucked the ball home to complete his hat-trick.
Town continued to be on the front foot at the start of the second half and nearly scored a fourth in the 47th minute when Georgiou’s curling left-foot shot was tipped over the bar.
Farnham went close again on 55 minutes when Dean drove into the box and hit a powerful right-foot shot which rattled the inside of the right-hand post.
Dean created a chance for himself two minutes later when he won the ball in the box and hit a low shot which was cleared off the line.
Evans scored his fourth of the evening in the 66th minute when he got on the end of a long ball and drove into the box before producing a calm right-foot finish.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a double change on 75 minutes, with Brandon Mason and Darryl Sanders replacing Jack Dean and Evans.
Johnson made another substitution four minutes later, with Bobby-Joe Taylor replacing Georgiou.
Cooksley nearly made it 5-0 in the 80th minute when his right-foot free kick from just outside the box rattled the crossbar.
Farnham made their fourth change on 82 minutes, with Taylor Johnson replacing Cooksley.
The hosts continued to create chances and Liddle went close in the 85th minute when his curling effort was kept out by an excellent save.
Town continued to push for a fifth in the closing stages, but four goals were more than enough to reach the next round.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Weymouth in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, February 28 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.