Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson praised his side’s performance after they won 3-1 at home to Hanwell Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Second-half goals from Ryan Kinnane, Sam Evans and Adam Liddle saw Town turn the game around and pick up all three points in front of a crowd of 769 at The Memorial Ground.
“It was a different game to what we've had before,” said Johnson.
“Hanwell used all their strengths with a long throw and the balls into the box. It was a real scrap.
“I thought Ryan and Dan Bayliss were monsters at the back with what they had to deal with and what was thrown at them from every angle of the pitch from long throws.
“It was a little bit frustrating in the first half. We just weren't quite at it in the final third. We had a couple of good chances, but I went in at half-time and knew we would come through this one in the second half. We just had too much for Hanwell.
“The second half was all in Hanwell’s half until the last few minutes, when they launched it from every direction and put a few more bodies up there. We could have made it a bit more comfortable, but it made for good viewing at the end.
“Hanwell are a big, physical side who play to their strengths. It made it a different game and it was a good watch for the neutral.
“We had big moments. Michael Eacott pulled off a great save to keep us 2-1 up and then we go down the other end and win it 3-1.
“I felt Hanwell were never going to score in open play. It was going to be a set piece or a long throw. We were the team that could score from open play. It was a different challenge, and one that we enjoyed.
“It's a difficult part of the season now because every team is fighting for something – they're either fighting to stay up or they're trying to push for the play-offs.
“Every game now is a battle. We call it winning season – you've just got to win games of football at this stage.”
Although Farnham trailed 1-0 at half-time, Johnson was confident his side could turn the game around in the second half.
“We just needed to see the picture a bit better,” said Johnson.
“With the way Hanwell play we knew how they would set up with the wing backs. They dragged everyone across the pitch.
“We needed to work it and touch it out to the opposite side and get down the outside, stay calm, stay in control of what we were doing and not panic. Once we got the first I felt the second and third would follow.
“The boys took it on and we looked good in the second half.”
Farnham are well positioned in the play-offs approaching the business end of the season, and Johnson hasn’t giving up hope of catching league leaders Walton & Hersham and securing automatic promotion to National League South.
“The boys have just got to keep believing,” said Johnson.
“We're used to winning. This is where we want to be, competing at the top. We feel no pressure. We enjoy the moment and see where it takes us.”
