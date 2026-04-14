Farnham Town beat National League outfit Sutton United 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to go through to the Surrey Senior Cup final.
Neither side were able to break the deadlock in the 90 minutes at The Memorial Ground, but Town held their nerve to progress on penalties.
Sutton left-back Toby Byron was left walking on a tightrope when he received an early yellow card from referee Patrick Nixon on seven minutes for a late challenge on Owen Dean.
The visitors had the first attempt at goal of the evening in the 13th minute when David Ogbonna dispossessed Brandon Mason and found Lewis Simper, whose curling left-foot shot towards the top corner was well held by Town keeper Michael Eacott.
Sutton had another opportunity a minute later when Simpson’s corner picked out Byron, whose looping header was comfortably claimed by Eacott.
Byron hauled Dean down again in the 21st minute, but he avoided receiving a second yellow card and escaped with a warning from Nixon.
Town created a chance from a set piece a minute later when Harry Cooksley’s deep free kick picked out Joe Jackson at the back post, whose header back across goal was held by Sutton keeper Chris Haigh.
Sutton boss Chris Agutter made a tactical substitution on 25 minutes, with Junior Eccleston replacing the booked Byron.
Farnham nearly went ahead in the 27th minute when Seb Bowerman’s cross from the left picked out Dean, who laid the ball back to Cooksley on the edge of the box, but Cooksley drilled his shot inches wide of the left-hand post.
Town went close again on 31 minutes when Cooksley’s free kick from the right picked out the leaping Dean, whose powerful header sailed over the bar.
The visitors had the first effort at goal of the second half in the 50th minute when Simper’s audacious volley from distance went well wide of the right-hand post.
Kai Tanner showed good feet to wriggle away down the right-hand side a minute later, but his cutback was intercepted by Haigh.
Simper drove forward for the U’s on 58 minutes before sending his low left-foot shot just wide of the far post via a deflection.
The visitors went close again in the 66th minute when Ogbonna’s first-time volley from the edge of the box was deflected behind by Town skipper Ryan Kinnane for a corner.
Sutton had another opportunity a minute later when Jayden Harris fired a powerful shot goalwards which was well held by Eacott.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made his first substitution of the evening in the 76th minute, with Imran Uche replacing Tanner.
The U’s created a decent chance on 83 minutes when Ogbonna set up Simper in the box, but Simper blasted his shot well over the bar.
Sutton had another opportunity in the 90th minute when the ball dropped to Ogbonna on the edge of the box, but he fired his volley wide of the right-hand post.
Neither side were able to find a late winner as the tie went to penalties.
Cooksley took Farnham’s first penalty and emphatically fired his right-foot finish into the roof of the net past Haigh. Simper was up first for the U’s and saw his low left-foot effort parried away by Eacott.
Adam Liddle took Town’s second penalty and clinically drilled his right-foot finish into the left-hand corner of the net. Edon Pruti was up second for Sutton and sent Eacott the wrong way to make it 2-1 in the shoot-out.
Mason was up third for Farnham and sent Haigh the wrong way as he expertly picked out the bottom left-hand corner of the net. Dubem Eze took Sutton’s third penalty and emphatically fired his penalty past Eacott into the left-hand corner of the net.
Dean took Town’s fourth penalty and sent Haigh the wrong way as he stroked his spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner of the net. Charlie Bell was up fourth for the U’s and his spot kick was saved by Eacott as Town progressed to the Surrey Senior Cup final.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Hanwell Town in the Southern League Premier South on Thursday, April 16 (7.45pm kick-off).
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