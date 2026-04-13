Farnham Town confirmed their place in the Southern League Premier South play-offs with an impressive 2-1 win at Sholing.
Goals from Tom Leggett and Adam Liddle gave Town an excellent win in front of a crowd of 487 at The Universal Stadium.
The visitors were quick out of the traps and nearly took the lead in the eighth minute when Harry Cooksley’s low free kick was saved by Sholing keeper Jack Turner.
Town went close again on 24 minutes when Seb Bowerman set up Rhys Murphy on the edge of the box, but Murphy’s shot went wide.
Farnham took the lead two minutes later when Leggett won a loose ball and drove forward before picking out the far corner from distance.
The visitors almost doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Bowerman broke away down the left and swung in a cross for Owen Dean, who powered his header wide of the far post.
Town had another good chance on 39 minutes when Murphy squared an inviting ball across the box, but Dean couldn’t quite get on the end of it.
Sholing had the advantage of playing with the wind in the second half, but Farnham managed the game well to maintain their lead.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson made a double substitution in the 70th minute, with Liddle and Darryl Sanders replacing Murphy and Cooksley.
The visitors nearly doubled their lead on 73 minutes when Bowerman played a one-two with Dean and fired a shot goalwards which was cleared from the goalmouth by Sholing captain Byron Mason.
Town had another chance a minute later when Mat Mackenzie released Dean, who was denied by a last-gasp challenge after striding into the box.
Farnham went close again in the 84th minute when Liddle’s volley hit the side netting at the near post.
Liddle made no mistake a minute later when he got on the end of keeper Michael Eacott’s long ball and drove forward before burying his finish into the bottom corner to put Farnham 2-0 up.
Sholing pulled a goal back in stoppage time when Bradley Targett swept the ball home at the back post, but Farnham held on to pick up all three points and confirm a top-five finish with four games to spare.
Farnham will travel to Hanwell Town in the Southern League Premier South tonight (Thursday) before hosting Berkhamsted at The Memorial Ground on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
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