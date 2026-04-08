Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson admitted he was disappointed by his side’s performance after they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bracknell Town in the Southern League Premier South.
“It was really disappointing – especially the last half an hour,” said Johnson.
“Both teams had chances in the first half. We had good chances and it was there for the taking, but once we conceded the first goal it gave Bracknell a leg up and we didn't win anything after that.
“We could have come in 4-3 up at half-time – it was that open – but in the second half we didn't get going and we had some big timers in there. That's the third time it's happened in bigger games – Bracknell away, this second half and Basingstoke. I've seen a pattern and that will change.
“We gave the ball away cheaply for all the goals and the desire to run back off the ball was non-existent. People think they're better than what they are. There's a reality check coming.
“There are no excuses. You've got to take accountability for yourself. We rolled over.
“We got in a couple of good areas and got back into the game with the goal, but then gave away the third goal.
“There were a couple of opportunities down the left-hand side where we got in good areas, but we couldn't pick a person out.
“I would like to think there will be a reaction. We’ve got big players. They've got to show a reaction and show more desire.”
Although Farnham fell to defeat, other results on the day went their way, with play-off rivals Gloucester City, Poole Town and Sholing also losing.
“Teams are fighting for different things and you get funny results at this time of the season,” said Johnson. “We're on the end of one as well.”
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