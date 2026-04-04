Farnham Town won 1-0 at Wimborne Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Billy Clifford’s 65th-minute goal was enough to give Farnham all three points in front of a crowd of 901 at the Wyatt Homes Stadium.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson had to make an enforced substitution in the fourth minute, with Imran Uche replacing Dan Bayliss.
The visitors nearly took the lead on eight minutes when Rhys Murphy slid in Bobby-Joe Taylor, but Taylor’s effort was well blocked.
Town went close again on 41 minutes when Taylor flashed an inviting ball across the face of goal, but no one was able to get on the end of it.
Farnham went even closer to scoring in first-half stoppage time when Darryl Sanders’ glancing header was well saved by Wimborne keeper Oscar Abbotson, and Abbotson then got up well to deny Murphy a tap in.
The visitors had the first shot on target of the second half when Sanders’ effort on 47 minutes was saved by Abbotson.
Johnson made his second substitution of the afternoon in the 52nd minute, with Seb Bowerman replacing Sanders. Farnham’s manager made his third change on the hour mark, with Owen Dean replacing Sam Evans.
Town took the lead in spectacular style on 65 minutes when Clifford picked out the top corner from 25 yards out.
The visitors nearly scored a second three minutes later when Dean put the ball on a plate for Taylor, but the hosts managed to keep the ball out.
Johnson made his fourth substitution in the 75th minute, with Mat Mackenzie replacing Tom Leggett.
Town nearly went 2-0 up on 82 minutes when Bowerman beat Abbotson to the ball, but Wimborne managed to clear the danger.
Bowerman went close again in stoppage time when his effort from a tight angle was parried away by Abbotson.
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