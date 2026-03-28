Farnham Town cemented their spot in the Southern League Premier South play-offs with a 1-0 win at home to top-five rivals Chertsey Town.
Darryl Sanders’ second-half goal gave Town all three points in front of a crowd of 1,443 at The Memorial Ground.
The visitors created the first clear-cut chance of the afternoon in the 14th minute when Alfie Wellens was played through on goal and tried to dink his finish past Farnham keeper Michael Eacott, but Eacott stood tall and made a big save to keep the game level.
The Curfews went close again on 24 minutes when Conor Lee’s corner found Nathan Minhas at the near post, who flicked his header over the bar.
Farnham had their first shot on target in the 32nd minute when Bobby-Joe Taylor jinked into the box and hit a low left-foot shot which was well held by Chertsey keeper Luke Roberts.
The visitors went close four minutes later when Oliver McCoy's volley went just wide of the far post.
Farnham created the first chance of the second half in the 54th minute when Brandon Mason’s cross found Rhys Murphy, whose header back across goal went wide of the left-hand post.
Town boss Paul Johnson then made his first change of the afternoon, with Harry Cooksley replacing Imran Uche.
Farnham went close again on 56 minutes when Billy Clifford clipped an inviting ball into the box which Seb Bowerman headed just wide of the right-hand post.
The hosts took the lead two minutes later when Jack Dean strode forward and played the ball to Sanders, who took a touch before slotting his finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Town nearly scored a second in the 67th minute when Bowerman laid the ball off to Clifford in the box, whose goal-bound shot was well blocked.
Johnson made his second change of the afternoon on 69 minutes, with Sam Evans replacing Murphy. Farnham’s manager made his third substitution six minutes later, with Owen Dean replacing goalscorer Sanders.
The Curfews nearly got back on level terms in the 79th minute when McCoy's low free kick from the edge of the box forced a solid save from Eacott.
Johnson made his fourth substitution of the afternoon on 83 minutes, with Joe Jackson replacing Jack Dean. Farnham made their fifth and final change four minutes later, with Tom Leggett replacing Bowerman.
The Curfews had a golden chance to equalise in the 88th minute when McCoy was played through on goal, but Eacott was quickly off his line to block McCoy’s effort.
Chertsey went even closer in stoppage time when Eoin Casey’s header from a corner rattled the crossbar.
Farnham managed to see the game out and moved 11 points clear of their play-off rivals.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Tooting & Mitcham United in the quarter-finals of the Surrey Senior Cup on Wednesday, April 1 (7.45pm kick-off).
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