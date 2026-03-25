Farnham Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Parkway in the Southern League Premier South.
Seb Bowerman gave Town the lead, but goals from Shane White and Reece Thomson gave the hosts all three points.
The visitors created a good chance in the 18th minute when Bowerman slid Darryl Sanders through on goal, but he put his effort wide.
Town captain Ryan Kinnane strode forward on 28 minutes and looked to lob Plymouth keeper Frankie Phillips from distance, but his effort bounced wide.
Farnham went ahead in the 34th minute when Sanders cut the ball back to Bowerman, who slotted his finish home.
Town’s lead didn’t last long as the hosts won a penalty a minute later when Imran Uche fouled Will Sullivan. White stepped up from the spot and slotted his 36th-minute penalty past Farnham keeper Michael Eacott to make it 1-1.
The visitors pushed to regain the lead, but Billy Clifford’s effort from the edge of the box on 53 minutes went high and wide.
Uche was next to try his luck when he unleashed a powerful strike from the edge of the box on the hour mark which Phillips tipped over the bar.
Town went close again in the 65th minute when Clifford slipped a pass through to Bobby-Joe Taylor, who struck his left-footed effort straight at Phillips.
Plymouth took the lead on 67 minutes when Thomson’s header at the back post just crossed the line.
Farnham nearly got back on level terms a minute later when Taylor’s low effort was just kept out by Phillips.
Town almost scored in the 73rd minute when Jack Dean’s volley was kept out by a superb one-handed diving save by Phillips.
The visitors went close again, but Taylor’s effort went just wide as Town fell to a narrow defeat.
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