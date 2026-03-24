Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was disappointed by his side’s first-half performance in their 1-1 draw at home to Basingstoke Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Joseph O'Loughlin’s goal in first-half stoppage time gave the visitors a deserved lead at the break, and Johnson admitted his side were well below their usual standards in the opening 45 minutes.
“I thought we were lucky to come away with a point,” said Johnson.
“For the first time in three years we got torn apart in the first half. We were miles off it.
“We almost did well to get in at 0-0 – it could have been four or five come half-time. We were miles away from where we should be.
“There were a few strong words at half-time, and it was fully justified.
“I think the players turned up on a nice day with a great crowd in full voice and thought they could come and stroll around the pitch. They were caught well short.
“Maybe it's crept in thinking it's the play-off route and they need to try to save their legs, but you need momentum going into it. Every game is important.
“It's vital we finish well and get second spot. You can't turn up and do that. I'm not happy.
“Thankfully it was only the one at half-time, so there wasn't a great deal to do.
“The second half was better, but I don't think it could have got any worse than what it was. Anything would have been an improvement.
“We gave it a go. We had an onslaught in the last 15 minutes and almost won it at the end.
“Basingstoke put a lot of work in – especially in the first half when they were dominant. We finished strongly but you can't get away from the first 45 minutes. It was abysmal.”
Johnson made a triple change early in the second half, with Adam Liddle, Imran Uche and Seb Bowerman replacing Sam Evans, Joe Jackson and Harry Cooksley, although he admitted he had considered making changes at half-time.
“I was going to make changes at half-time – I had seen enough in the first half,” said Johnson. “I gave them five minutes and didn't want Basingstoke winning one dual, or I would make the substitutions.”
Uche’s 68th-minute equaliser earned Farnham a share of the spoils, and Johnson was full of praise for Town’s goalscorer.
“Imran has been patient,” said Johnson. “His attitude has been spot on – he's never grumbled. He came on and made a big difference.”
A bumper crowd of 1,085 provided a lively atmosphere at The Memorial Ground, and Johnson was disappointed that his side couldn’t reward the backing they received.
“It's a shame the performance didn't match the attitude in the stands,” said Johnson. “They were singing and getting behind us. The support is growing all the time.”
Despite drawing, Farnham gained a point on play-off rivals Gloucester City and Poole Town, who were beaten by Uxbridge and Gosport Borough respectively, but Johnson insisted he remains focused on his team.
“It is a bonus,” said Johnson. “You've got to take it as it comes, but it's decided over the course of the season.
“You've got to take every game into account. We've got to keep ticking them off and see where we end up.”
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