Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson praised his side’s mentality after they scored two stoppage-time goals to beat Dorchester Town 2-1 in the Southern League Premier South.
Owen Dean and Imran Uche struck late on to give Town a dramatic victory at The Memorial Ground.
“It was a tough evening,” said Johnson.
“I think we dominated the game but Dorchester had a gameplan to sit in and try to hit us on the break, and to be fair to them they scored a really good goal with a one-two and probably had the better chances on the break.
“We didn't really cause them any problems – it was all in front of them with no real threat in the first half. We've had to dig it out.
“You've got to give the crowd something to get behind and we gave them something – we had a couple of chances in the build up to the goals. There was a never say die attitude. Credit to the boys.
“We struggled to create any clear-cut chances. In the second half we had a better tempo and there was a bit more discipline.
“We made a couple of changes and Owen Dean and Darryl Sanders sparked it up again. Owen got the crowd going and eventually it paid off.
“We had to try something different around the edge of the box. Someone had to bounce something and be brave with a pass inside. We prodded away. It didn't quite happen. We wanted to work the angles and get crosses in the box. When the penny finally dropped we put three crosses in in injury time and almost scored three goals, but we got two to win the game.
“Last-minute winners are something to enjoy. It's a good pick me up and we kick on.
“We made a couple of changes which maybe didn't quite work as we wanted it to work, but the boys that came on did the business to get us over the line.”
Seb Bowerman made his first start for Farnham since joining the club from Bracknell Town, and Johnson was pleased with his performance.
“Seb made some really intelligent runs in the first half which we didn't quite pick out,” said Johnson.
“The way we play is new to him. We want to play inside and he likes to touch the wing. We saw some good moments from him, some nice touches, and some great runs off the ball that went unnoticed.”
The win took Farnham up to second place in the Southern League Premier South and further cemented their place in the play-offs.
Finishing second would give Farnham the advantage of being at home in the play-offs, although Johnson hasn’t given up hope of catching league leaders Walton & Hersham and securing automatic promotion.
“We said before the game the objective was to be second in the table, although maybe not in that fashion,” said Johnson.
“We were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat at Walton & Hersham, which was a disappointment. I think it should have gone to us, but you've got to take your chances and we failed to do so there.
“Finishing second is massive, but we’ll keep chasing Walton & Hersham until it's over. There's still quite a long way to go and some tough fixtures ahead for both of us, but second spot is massive and it's all about momentum.”
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