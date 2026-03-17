Farnham Town scored two stoppage-time goals to earn a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Dorchester Town in the Southern League Premier South.
George Chubinidze’s first-half goal looked like it would give the visitors all three points, but stoppage-time goals from Owen Dean and Imran Uche gave Farnham the spoils at The Memorial Ground.
The visitors created the first chance of the evening in the third minute when Harvey Wright turned in the box and hit a low right-foot shot which was comfortably held by Town keeper Michael Eacott.
Farnham went close two minutes later when Dan Bayliss got across the front post from Bobby-Joe Taylor’s corner, but Bayliss couldn’t direct his header on target.
The hosts had another chance on 22 minutes when Brandon Mason’s cross found Jack Dean, whose header was held by Dorchester keeper Monty Marriott.
Farnham won a free kick in a promising position just outside the box on the half-hour mark, and Taylor's effort was smartly held by Marriott.
The visitors took the lead a minute later when Marcel McIntosh cut the ball back across the box and Chubinidze tapped home at the far post.
Town nearly equalised in the 34th minute when Taylor let fly with a swerving left-foot shot from distance which was well held by Marriott.
The Magpies almost doubled their advantage on 57 minutes when Wayne Robinson fired a powerful effort goalwards which was parried away by Eacott at his near post.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made his first substitution of the evening in the 58th minute, with Darryl Sanders replacing Adam Liddle.
Dorchester went close to scoring a second on the hour mark when Wright’s low strike went just wide of the far post.
Farnham had a chance a minute later when Jack Dean cut in from the right and found Sanders on the edge of the box, who lifted his shot over the bar.
Johnson made his second change in the 62nd minute, with Owen Dean replacing Sam Evans.
Town nearly equalised a minute later when Taylor’s curling effort was palmed away by Marriott.
Farnham had another chance on 72 minutes when Sanders found Jack Dean in the box, whose strike was well held by Marriott.
The hosts went even closer a minute later when Brandon Mason stood a cross up to Owen Dean, whose header was tipped onto the bar and over by Marriott.
Johnson made his third substitution in the 75th minute, with Tom Leggett replacing Joe Jackson. Johnson made another change five minutes later, with Uche replacing Cooksley.
Farnham got their equaliser in the 91st minute when Owen Dean worked a yard of space in the box and clinically buried his finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
There was still time for Town to score a dramatic winner when Uche deftly guided his 96th-minute header into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Next up for Farnham is a home game against Basingstoke Town in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, March 21 (3pm kick-off).
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