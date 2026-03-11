Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson praised his side’s mentality after they scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to beat Havant & Waterlooville 2-1 in the Southern League Premier South.
Mat Mackenzie struck in the 93rd minute to seal a seventh successive league win for Town, and Johnson hopes it could be an important moment in his side’s promotion push.
“Moments like that, especially come the end of the season, galvanise you even more for the run in,” said Johnson.
“It was a great moment that we enjoyed.
“It could be a big moment. Credit to the boys because there was a period in the second half where we went off the boil and Havant carved out a couple of chances.
“We finished really strongly. It was a good way to finish.
“I think both sides would say they were comfortable in the game. We dominated possession without cutting Havant open too many times.
“I think the ball over the top was on – Owen Dean had a great chance to make it 2-1 and Sam Evans had a good chance.
“I thought we came out in the second half and were in control of the game without doing too much. Then Havant came into it and finished the half stronger, but the last little bit of injury time was us.”
The win cemented Farnham’s spot in the play-offs and closed the gap on league leaders Walton & Hersham approaching the run in, and Johnson felt taking all three points was vital.
“We're obviously chasing Walton & Hersham at the top,” said Johnson.
“Wins are so important. I think the boys felt it was a must-win game to try to mount a challenge at the top. The boys pushed and got their reward.
“This was a big game and we managed to put three points on the board.”
