Farnham Town’s seven-game winning run in the Southern League Premier South came to an end with a narrow 1-0 defeat at league leaders Walton & Hersham.
Mason Obeng’s 56th-minute goal was enough to give the hosts all three points in front of a crowd of 1,135 at Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub.
Farnham nearly took the lead in the 16th minute when Dan Bayliss released Owen Dean in behind, but his shot was well saved by Walton & Hersham keeper Josiah Barker.
Town keeper Michael Eacott was called into action on 35 minutes when he made a big save to deny Johl Powell after he had forced his way into the box.
Farnham had a good chance on 44 minutes when Owen Dean got on the end of Bobby-Joe Taylor’s cross, but his diving header skewed high and wide.
Town went even closer in the 47th minute when Jack Dean tried to poke home Adam Liddle’s ball across the face of goal, but his effort was blocked at close range.
The hosts took the lead nine minutes later when Powell played in Obeng down the left-hand side and Obeng slotted home into the far corner.
Farnham nearly got back on level terms on 61 minutes when Mat Mackenzie’s volley forced an excellent save from Barker.
Town boss Paul Johnson made a triple change in search of an equaliser a minute later, with Joe Jackson, Sam Evans and Seb Bowerman replacing Harry Cooksley, Owen Dean and Liddle.
Farnham came desperately close to equalising in the 68th minute when Evans came inside from the left and curled an effort goalwards which hit the crossbar, before Taylor’s follow-up in the box was blocked.
Johnson made his fourth substitution four minutes later, with Imran Uche replacing Mackenzie and providing fresh legs in midfield.
Town went close again to equalising on 77 minutes when Darryl Sanders’ close-range effort was kept out by a superb save from Barker.
Farnham had another good chance in the 85th minute, but Bayliss’ free header in the box bounced agonisingly wide.
Town continued to push for a leveller, but Walton & Hersham held on for all three points.
The defeat ended Farnham’s seven-game winning run in the league, but Town remain well placed in the play-offs.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson said: “It was frustrating.
“It was a tactical game. I thought we edged the first half, in terms of chances.
“To lose it in the manner we did is really frustrating.”
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