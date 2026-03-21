Farnham Town came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Basingstoke Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Imran Uche’s second-half equaliser cancelled out Joseph O'Loughlin’s opener to earn Farnham a share of the spoils in front of a crowd of 1,085 at The Memorial Ground.
The visitors created the first chance of the afternoon in the fourth minute when a quick counter attack ended with the ball being squared to Joe Grant, who fired his shot over the bar.
Basingstoke went close again on seven minutes when Max Herbert received the ball in the box and took an excellent chance before putting his right-foot shot wide of the far post.
Farnham produced a good move in the 21st minute when Brandon Mason found Sam Evans on the edge of the box, who turned smartly and helped the ball on to Owen Dean, who tried to cut the ball back to a team-mate but Basingstoke were able to clear.
The visitors created a good chance on 28 minutes when Tom Blake cut the ball back from the right to Grant, who took a touch and hit his left-foot shot just wide of the far corner.
Basingstoke went even closer five minutes later when Josh Dockerill cut the ball back to Herbert, whose close-range effort crashed off the left-hand post.
The visitors had another chance in the 37th minute when Grant turned sharply in the box and hit his left-foot shot wide of the right-hand post.
Basingstoke created another clear-cut opening on 44 minutes when Joe Barough’s well-weighted through ball sent Blake through on goal, but Farnham keeper Michael Eacott was quickly off his line quickly and did superbly to tip Blake's effort over the bar.
The visitors took the lead in first-half stoppage time when O'Loughlin headed in from close range past Eacott into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Basingstoke went close to scoring a second in the 52nd minute when Grant turned sharply in the box and hit a low effort which was comfortably held by Eacott.
Farnham responded and nearly equalised a minute later when Darryl Sanders’ header was well held by Basingstoke keeper Simon Grant.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a triple change on 54 minutes, with Adam Liddle, Uche and Seb Bowerman replacing Evans, Harry Cooksley and Joe Jackson.
The hosts continued to push and went close in the 59th minute when Bowerman’s cross picked out Liddle, whose glancing header went just wide of the far post.
Basingstoke still offered a threat and almost scored a second four minutes later when Jack Ball's header was superbly saved by Eacott.
The visitors won a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box on 67 minutes, but Blake's effort went well over the bar.
Farnham got back on level terms a minute later when Sanders’ corner picked out Uche, who rose highest to head home into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
The hosts pushed for a second and went close in the 79th minute when Sanders played a pass out to Bowerman on the left, whose low effort was well held by Grant at his near post.
Basingstoke nearly regained the lead on 84 minutes when Cheick Sylla's flick went just wide of the right-hand post.
Johnson made his fourth change of the afternoon a minute later, with Tom Leggett replacing Sanders.
Farnham created a good chance in the 87th minute when Bobby-Joe Taylor's free kick from the left picked out Dan Bayliss, whose header was tipped over the bar by Grant.
The hosts continued to press and went desperately close to scoring a winner in stoppage time when Taylor’s corner found Dean, whose header went just over the bar as honours finished even.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Plymouth Parkway in the Southern League Premier South on Tuesday, March 24 (7.45pm kick-off).
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