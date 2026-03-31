Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson praised his side’s second-half performance after they won 1-0 at home to top-five rivals Chertsey Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Darryl Sanders’ second-half goal moved Farnham 11 points clear of Chertsey and cemented their spot in the play-offs.
“It was a big game in terms of securing a play-off spot,” said Johnson.
“We're pretty much there now.
“These games are always going to be tough and tight, but we managed to come out on the right end of it.
“It was a strange game. We dominated possession, like we do in most games, but Chertsey had the best chance of the first half and Michael Eacott made a great save.
“We created a couple of things, but we upped it in the second half and dominated the half.
“We changed shape as we’ve picked up a few injuries. I thought it was okay.
“We tweaked it again at half-time and pushed Bobby-Joe Taylor to the right and looked to get the overloads on the front foot down the outsides. That's where the goal came from. The boys took it on and I thought we were good in the second half.
“We've not changed shape all season or for the past couple of years. It was something to look at, especially going into the run in. In the play-offs we may need something else.
“We're going to have big moments coming in the play-offs and have got to weather moments.
“I don't think we dealt with it too well in the last five minutes. We didn't work the ball well enough and were expecting Dan Bayliss and Ryan Kinnane to head the ball constantly.
“We've got to take what happened in those last five minutes on board.”
It was a busy week off the pitch before the game, with Farnham signing Rhys Murphy on loan from Horsham and Billy Clifford from Farnborough before the non-league deadline day registration deadline.
Murphy made his Farnham debut against Chertsey, while Clifford made his Town debut at Plymouth Parkway before making his home debut against Chertsey, and Johnson was delighted to add the two new recruits to his squad for the run in.
“It was tough work,” said Johnson.
“Credit to Harry Hugo and Frank Hobbs. They worked tirelessly trying to get them through. They are two quality players that hopefully will be enough to push us over the line.
“I threw Rhys straight in, which was probably a little bit unfair. He's not met anyone, but I played him.
“He's vastly experienced and knows how to handle it. There were moments where he showed his hold-up play and his movement. We've got a good player for the run in.
“Billy is a proper football player. He's in great shape. With the way he moves the ball and is comfortable on the ball, he's another great asset.”
A bumper crowd of 1,443 turned out at The Memorial Ground to watch Farnham beat Chertsey on Non-League Day, with Farnham generously offering free entry for all fans going through the turnstiles before 2pm.
“It was a great gesture by the club, but regardless of the offer it would have been a big crowd anyway,” said Johnson.
“Chertsey travelled well with good support and it made for a good atmosphere.”
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