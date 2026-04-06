Farnham Town slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bracknell Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Goals from Arthur Gregory, Harry Murphy and Jordan Esprit gave the visitors all three points at The Memorial Ground and saw the Robins complete the double over Town.
Farnham were quick out of the traps and nearly took the lead in the first minute when Seb Bowerman found half a yard to curl an effort towards the top right-hand corner which rattled the crossbar.
The visitors had their first attempt at goal on four minutes when Esprit’s shot was blocked by Tom Leggett and went out for a corner.
Esprit had another opportunity two minutes later when his low shot across goal was comfortably held by Farnham keeper Michael Eacott.
Bracknell went close again in the eighth minute when Esprit drove into the box and poked his effort just wide of the far right-hand post.
Farnham went desperately close to taking the lead in the 17th minute when Ryan Kinnane slid the ball through to Bobby-Joe Taylor, whose left-foot shot across goal smashed the right-hand post and rebounded straight to Owen Dean, whose low shot was superbly cleared off the line by Gabe George.
The hosts went close again on 20 minutes when Taylor’s well-weighted through ball found Owen Dean, whose shot was smothered by Bracknell keeper Zaki Oualah.
Farnham nearly scored in the 31st minute when Brandon Mason drove forward down the left-hand side and crossed to Owen Dean, who laid the ball back to Billy Clifford, whose goal-bound shot was well cleared.
Bracknell nearly took the lead a minute later when Connor Harris' shot from the edge of the area was parried away by Eacott. The resulting corner found Jack McDowell at the back post, whose header back across goal was headed off the line by Jack Dean.
The hosts went close on 35 minutes when Mason stood a cross up for Owen Dean, whose header back across goal was turned just wide by Sam Evans.
Farnham had the first attempt at goal of the second half in the 52nd minute when Owen Dean’s low right-foot shot was well blocked by Oualah.
The visitors took the lead a minute later when Murphy's shot was parried away by Eacott to Gregory, who calmly tucked home the rebound.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson immediately made a double substitution, with Rhys Murphy and Mat Mackenzie replacing Evans and Tom Leggett.
Bracknell doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Murphy cut inside from the right and hit his low shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net past Eacott.
Farnham pulled a goal back on 64 minutes when Mason flashed a dangerous ball across the face of goal from the left which Charlie Kennedy sliced into his own net.
The visitors restored their two-goal advantage three minutes later when they broke quickly and Esprit hit his low shot through Eacott's legs.
Johnson immediately made another double substitution, with Darryl Sanders and Imran Uche replacing Bowerman and Joe Jackson. Farnham made their fifth and final substitution in the 78th minute, with Harry Cooksley replacing Clifford.
Town nearly pulled a goal back on 82 minutes when Sanders cut in from the left and his curling effort went just over the bar.
Farnham looked for a way back into the game late on, but the visitors held on to claim all three points.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Sholing in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, April 11 (3pm kick-off).
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