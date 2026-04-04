Farnham Town reached the semi-finals of the Surrey Senior Cup with a 1-0 win at Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Tooting & Mitcham United in the quarter-finals.
Owen Dean’s first-half goal was enough to seal Town’s place in the last four and set up a semi-final tie at home to National League outfit Sutton United.
Town nearly took an early lead in the seventh minute when Dean’s attempt was parried over the bar by Tooting keeper Toby McKimm.
Farnham did go ahead on 21 minutes when Seb Bowerman’s effort hit the post and Dean tapped home the rebound.
Town manager Paul Johnson made a quadruple change at half-time, with Dan Bayliss, Darryl Sanders, Sam Evans and Rhys Murphy replacing Ryan Kinnane, Imran Uche, Adam Liddle and Dean.
Johnson made his fifth substitution on 75 minutes, with Mat Mackenzie replacing Bowerman.
Town nearly scored a second a minute later when Bobby-Joe Taylor’s effort bounced just wide.
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