Farnham Town captain Ryan Kinnane has signed a new two-year contract with the club until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Kinnane joined Farnham from Berkhamsted in the summer of 2023 and has won three successive promotions with the club.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson said: “I’m very happy to confirm Ryan’s staying with us for the next two seasons.
“He’s been our rock at the back over the past three years. He’s not had it easy back there, we’ve always been chopping and changing who plays alongside him at the back, but he’s always been the constant and he’s always stood up to be counted.
“Ryan’s led this team to back-to-back-to-back promotions and more silverware in the Surrey Senior Cup. He’s the leader of the group and I’m delighted he’s staying with us.”
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo added: “We’re beginning to run out of words to describe what Ryan brings to the club, as a player and as a person.
“On the field, he is the prototypical captain – vocal, determined, leads by example, holds his team to account and puts it all on the line for his team-mates and the fans.
“Off the field, he is an exemplar individual always brings a positive perspective, does all the right things to prepare for the next game, never gets too high, never gets too low, and inspires people to be the best they can be.
“We wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had over the past three years without Ryan, and he was the number one priority for us when Paul and his team began thinking about the squad build for next season.
“I’m delighted to confirm Ryan as our captain for the next two seasons and I’m thankful he continues to show commitment to the project here and believes in our journey and where we believe we can get to.”
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