Farnham Town confirmed a Southern League Premier South play-off home semi-final after drawing 1-1 at Hanwell Town.
Town went into the match needing one point from their final four league games to confirm a home play-off semi-final, and Darryl Sanders’ dramatic 97th-minute equaliser was enough to rescue a draw.
Farnham nearly went ahead in the ninth minute, but Owen Dean’s snapshot was saved by Hanwell keeper Sam Beasant.
The hosts took the lead three minutes later when Henry Snee tapped home a rebound from close range after Town keeper Michael Eacott had saved Callum Woodcock’s effort.
Farnham dominated possession in the first half, but struggled to create much against Hanwell’s low block.
The visitors nearly got back on level terms on 52 minutes when Kai Tanner’s effort stung the palms of Beasant after good work from Adam Liddle.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson made all five substitutions in the 54th minute, with Billy Clifford, Rhys Murphy, Seb Bowerman, Bobby-Joe Taylor and Sanders replacing Tom Leggett, Dean, Liddle, Mat Mackenzie and Joe Jackson.
Town almost equalised on 62 minutes when Sanders flicked Taylor’s cross narrowly wide of the near post.
The visitors went close again seven minutes later when Murphy’s effort forced a fine save from Beasant.
Farnham continued to push for a leveller, and Taylor almost scored in the 73rd minute when he flashed his effort over from inside the box.
Murphy then tried his luck from range three minutes later, but he fired his effort over.
Town continued to press and were awarded a penalty on 95 minutes when Murphy’s shot was handled on the line by Jack Matton, who was sent off.
Sanders stepped up from the spot and held his nerve to roll home the equaliser and confirm a home play-off semi-final for Farnham with three games to spare.
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