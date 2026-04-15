Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was full of pride after his side beat National League outfit Sutton United on penalties to reach the Surrey Senior Cup final.
Town held their nerve to progress on penalties after the two sides played out a goalless draw at The Memorial Ground.
“It’s great to get to the final, especially after playing Sutton in the FA Cup and being so close to beating them twice,” said Johnson.
“We fully deserved to go through. There was not much goalmouth action, but the way we went about our business nullified Sutton to pretty much nothing all game.
“Sutton went full strength so I’ve got the upmost respect for my players. We had 12 fit players and had some kids on the bench and a couple of injured players to fill the bench.
“What the players produced, I’m massively proud of what they've achieved.
“I don't really remember Michael Eacott making a save. We spoke before the game – it was about discipline, being patient and being good on the ball and I thought we were all of those things.”
Town came agonisingly close to beating Sutton twice earlier this season in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, drawing 3-3 at Farnham after conceding a 98th-minute equaliser before losing the replay 3-2 at Sutton after extra time after conceding in the 120th minute, and Johnson was delighted his side got the better of their higher-ranked opponents at the third time of asking.
“We've matched Sutton every time we’ve played them,” said Johnson.
“This result is a testament to the players and the squad because we haven't trained since the start of February with the way our fixtures have fallen.
“With so many players out injured and only 12 fit players, to do what they did was unbelievable.
“The boys put such a shift in and took great penalties.”
Farnham will face Isthmian League South East Division outfit Merstham in the Surrey Senior Cup final, which is scheduled to be played at Dorking’s Meadowbank Stadium on Wednesday, April 22 (7.45pm kick-off).
Farnham are also scheduled to travel to Taunton Town in the Southern League Premier South on Wednesday, April 22 (7.45pm kick-off) and Johnson admitted he is disappointed by the clash and wants an acceptable solution.
“There's a bit of sorting out to do because this competition has been a shambles in terms of getting fixtures done,” said Johnson.
“We find ourselves in a position where we've got a league game next Wednesday away at Taunton and the season has got to be done by next Saturday, so hopefully after this campaign and this trophy is done Surrey sit down and have a long hard look at themselves and sort this out.
“Taunton understandably don't want to move the game to Monday because they're in a scrap down the bottom.
“It doesn't leave us with many other options so that's down to the league and the Football Associations to sort out. They're the ones that have messed this up.
“We've done our bit and competed in the competition.”
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