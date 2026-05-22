Farnham Town have confirmed that striker Ogo Obi is leaving the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract after a successful one-year spell at The Memorial Ground.
Obi joined the Town last summer from Wingate & Finchley, where he had scored 27 goals in 41 games in the 2024-25 campaign, and was an immediate contributor to a Farnham attack that went on to score 128 goals in the 2025-26 season.
Obi’s first goal for Farnham came off the bench at Dorchester Town in August 2025, where his late strike helped clinch a 3-1 win on the road.
That goal sparked an excellent run of form for Obi, who tallied 21 goal contributions including 16 goals in his next 30 appearances for the club and proved to be a hugely impactful asset for Farnham from the start of games and off the bench.
Obi scored important goals in the Town’s wins at Chichester City, Uxbridge, Basingstoke Town and Hungerford Town, although arguably his most memorable Farnham moment was scoring the injury-time winner at home against Poole Town which secured a 2-1 victory.
The last of Obi’s 16 goals for Farnham Town came on his final appearance for the club, when he came off the bench to score the winner in the dying embers of the game at Yate Town in February before suffering what would prove to be a season-ending foot injury later in the game.
Obi led Farnham’s 2025-26 goalscoring charts at the time of his injury and leaves the club with the best minute-per-goal involvement ratio of the entire squad over the season, averaging a goal or assist every 81 minutes.
“I have a lot of time for Ogo, and his personality in the group is going to be missed,” said Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson.
“He’s a quality goalscorer and was always prepared to do a job for us, whether that was from the start or off the bench, more often than not he was able to make an impact.
“Ogo’s got an infectious smile that lit up the dressing room. He’s got great character and will be a huge asset to his next club. I’m sad to lose him but I wish him all the best.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “It’s a big shame that Ogo’s season ended so prematurely, because he was really finding his stride at the time.
“We really felt Ogo’s absence down the stretch. Whether he was in from the start or coming off the bench, he was a perpetual goal threat and a real penalty box poacher.
“He scored some important match-winners throughout the season which helped us secure second place which was massively influential in the play-offs.
“What I admire most about Ogo is that, despite getting injured and spending much of the next two months in a boot, he was there every week at The Memorial Ground supporting his team-mates the best way he could, and I’ll always be thankful for that.
“Ogo is a terrific striker, and deserves to be playing week in, week out with his new team next season, hopefully injury-free, and I’m sure he’ll be a huge hit. He’s one of the most prolific goalscorers at Step 3 in the past few years. I wish him nothing but the best.”
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