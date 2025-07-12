Farnham Town continued their winning start to pre-season with an impressive 3-1 victory at home to National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough.
Goals from Sam Evans, Darryl Sanders and Ogo Obi fired Town town to victory in scorching conditions at The Memorial Ground.
The hosts created the first chance of the afternoon in the opening minute when Evans got on the end of Owen Dean’s flick on, but his shot was well blocked by Eastbourne keeper Jamie Searle.
Town went close again on three minutes when Evans got on the end of a ball down the line and played the ball inside to Obi, who set the ball back to Sanders just outside the box, but Sanders curled his shot just over the bar.
Farnham continued to push forwards and created another chance in the sixth minute when Evans got in down the right-hand side and cut inside and hit a shot goalwards which was comfortably held by Searle.
The hosts went close again on ten minutes when Sanders slid in Obi down the right-hand side, who cut the ball back to Sanders, but the Farnham number ten sent his shot just past the far post.
Town created another chance a minute later when Evans got on the end of a quick free kick and cut the ball back to Obi, who curled his right-foot shot just wide of the far post.
Farnham broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Sanders played a clever ball forwards to Evans, who drove forward and cut inside before hitting his low right-foot shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The visitors created their best chance of the first half on 32 minutes when Jayden Davis’ cross from the left picked out Pemi Aderoju, whose header went wide of the left-hand post.
Town nearly doubled their advantage when Obi received the ball in space in the 41st minute and fired a powerful shot goalwards which was well beaten away by Searle.
The Sports almost equalised just before half-time when Aderoju’s acrobatic 43rd-minute overhead kick flew just over the bar.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a quadruple change at the break, with Adam Liddle, Kai Tanner, Imran Uche and Ben Purcell replacing Evans, Bobby-Joe Taylor, Mat Mackenzie and Dean.
The hosts created the first chance of the second half on 54 minutes when Sanders clipped a free kick into the box which picked out Uche, who headed over the bar.
Town had another chance to double their advantage a minute later, but Tanner fired his low shot wide of the left-hand post.
The visitors got back on level terms three minutes later when Dan Quick played the ball down the line to George Alexander, who cut the ball back for Will Harley to tap home past Town keeper Zaki Oualah from close range.
Farnham nearly regained the lead in the 64th minute when Obi did well down the right-hand side and cut the ball back to Tanner, but his effort was parried away.
Town did go back in front ten minutes later when they won a free kick on the edge of the box, and Sanders curled his right-foot effort into the top right-hand corner of the net.
Farnham went 3-1 up on 89 minutes when Liddle won the ball high up the pitch and Tanner picked up the loose ball and squared it to Obi, who calmly placed his finish into the back of the net.
The hosts then comfortably saw out the last few minutes to claim an impressive scalp and continue their 100 per cent start to pre-season.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Honeycroft Stadium to face Dulwich Hamlet in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 19 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.