Farnham Town wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw at home to National League South outfit Dorking Wanderers.
Goals from Bobby-Joe Taylor and Sam Evans earned Farnham a draw against higher-ranked opposition in an entertaining encounter at The Memorial Ground.
The visitors nearly took the lead in the opening minute when Alfie Rutherford set up Josh Taylor in the box, but he fired his shot over the bar.
Dorking went ahead two minutes later when Frank Vincent drilled a ball across goal which Brennan Camp met with a first-time volley into the far corner of the net.
Farnham got back on level terms on seven minutes when Ogo Obi drove forward into the box and found Bobby-Joe Taylor, who went round Dorking keeper Harrison Foulkes and calmly rolled the ball into the empty net.
The visitors nearly regained the lead in the 13th minute when Charlie Carter hit a a low shot which was well blocked by Town keeper Zaki Oualah at close range.
Dorking then went close again six minutes later when Vincent’s cross found Camp at the back post, who headed over the bar.
Town had a good chance to take the lead on 22 minutes when Joe Jackson released Evans down the right, and Evans cut inside on to his left foot before hitting a low shot which was well held by Foulkes.
Dorking then went close on the half-hour mark when Dennon Lewis was sent through on goal and his shot was superbly blocked by Oualah’s outstretched leg.
The visitors had the first chance of the second half on 51 minutes when the ball dropped for Carter in the box, but his shot was superbly saved by Oualah at point-blank range.
Farnham broke straight up the pitch and took the lead from a rapid counter-attack. Taylor released Obi down the left and he played the ball back inside to Evans, who took a touch before producing a composed right-foot finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Dorking nearly got back on level terms four minutes later when the ball was worked to Vincent on the left, but his right-foot shot across goal went just wide of the far right-hand post.
Town boss Paul Johnson made a quadruple change in the 61st minute, with Ben Purcell, Kai Tanner, Adam Liddle and Owen Dean replacing Jackson, Obi, Evans and Jordan Stepney.
The visitors nearly equalised three minutes later when Jason Prior’s hooked effort was cleared off the line by Town skipper Ryan Kinnane.
Dorking did get back on level terms on 70 minutes when Prior received the ball in the box and produced a tidy right-foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Farnham had a huge chance to regain the lead two minutes later when Liddle hooked the ball inside to Darryl Sanders in the box, who fired his volley over the bar.
Town finish an impressive pre-season campaign unbeaten, with six wins and one draw from their seven friendlies.
Next up for Farnham is their opening match of the 2025-26 season at home to Hungerford Town in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, August 9 (3pm kick-off).
