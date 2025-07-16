Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 3-1 at home to National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough in a pre-season friendly.
“I’m really happy,” said Johnson.
“I thought Eastbourne would be better and cause us problems, being full-time.
“It was really impressive from us from start to finish. We limited Eastbourne to two chances in the game. It was a good day for us.
“Our formation caused them problems and they couldn't pick it up all game. They tried tweaking things and pulling players in but we found other ways out. I can't fault the boys.”
Town were quick out of the traps and created a number of early chances before taking the lead in the 18th minute through Sam Evans’ goal, and Johnson was delighted with his side’s fast start.
“We set our stall out,” said Johnson.
“That's the way we want to play. We've not changed that – it doesn't matter who we play that's how we'll continue to play.
“I thought we came out really well. They were lucky to go in just the one down at half-time – it could have been three or four.
“The only gripe I had was a little bit on the finishing and touching up on restarts, but other than that it was a good day.
“We had the pitch a little bit longer to protect it, so the ball was a little bit sticky under feet to get it out and shoot.”
Johnson was also full of praise for Evans’ performance after he led the line impressively.
“We only saw a little bit of Sam towards the end of last season when we signed him because he had the unfortunate broken hand, but you can see his qualities,” said Johnson.
“He's got every attribute to be a top striker and kick on through the leagues. He's got to set his sights on being a professional.”
Town led 1-0 at half-time and Johnson was happy with his side’s first-half performance, but admitted he expected a tougher test in the second half in scorching conditions at The Memorial Ground.
“We knew it was going to be difficult with the conditions,” said Johnson.
“Eastbourne made nine substitutions at half-time but we could only do four with the availability we had, so we knew it was going to be tough.
“I’m really proud of what we produced in the second half – we were the better side with better chances.”
Town conceded an equaliser against the run of play, but regained the lead through Darryl Sanders’ free kick, and Johnson admitted it was a special finish.
“It was a great free kick,” said Johnson.
“Darryl could have gone either way, and he picked the top corner out. The keeper had no chance.
“Eastbourne’s goal came out of nothing but full-time sides punish you if you make a mistake.”
Town wrapped up the win late on with a third goal from Ogo Obi after excellent pressing from Adam Liddle, and Johnson admitted his forward players are giving him food for thought when it comes to selection.
“The boys up there are giving me a really big headache,” said Johnson. “They're all producing.
“We know what Adam is about and if was typical of him to chase something he had no right to get hold of.”
