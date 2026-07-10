Farnham Town will host Badshot Lea in their opening home game of pre-season today (Saturday, July 11).
The Town will face the Baggies at 4pm at The Memorial Ground in the second part of a women’s and men’s double-header which is raising funds for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.
The double-header starts at The Memorial Ground at 12.30pm, when Farnham Town’s women’s team will face Badshot Lea’s women’s team.
Farnham’s men’s team will then face the Baggies’ men’s team at 4pm in the annual Phyllis Tuckwell Trophy game.
The Town are defending the Phyllis Tuckwell Trophy after winning 8-1 at Badshot Lea last summer.
Entry is free, but donations are encouraged for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.