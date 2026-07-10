Farnham Town will host AFC Totton on the opening day of the National League South season on Saturday, August 8.
The Town are playing Step 2 football for the third time in their history this season, after sealing a third successive promotion last season with a 5-1 win against Gloucester City in the Southern League Premier South play-off final.
Farnham’s first away game in the National League South is a mouthwatering trip to former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, August 15.
Paul Johnson’s side then travel to Slough Town on Tuesday, August 18, before hosting Billericay Town on Saturday, August 22.
Farnham’s opening month of the season ends with a trip to Horsham on Saturday, August 29, before a mouthwatering home game against former Football League outfit Torquay United on Monday, August 31.
The festive period sees Farnham travel to local rivals Farnborough on Boxing Day before hosting Dorking Wanderers on Monday, December 28, and hosting Walton & Hersham on Saturday, January 2.
The Easter weekend sees Farnham travel to Dorking Wanderers on Friday, March 26, before hosting Farnborough on Monday, March 29.
Farnham’s final home game of the season is against Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday, April 17, before Farnham finish their campaign with a trip to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday, April 24.
Here is Farnham Town’s full 2026-27 fixture list.
All fixtures are subject to change.
August
Saturday, August 8: AFC Totton (H)
Saturday, August 15: Dagenham & Redbridge (A)
Tuesday, August 18: Slough Town (A)
Saturday, August 22: Billericay Town (H)
Saturday, August 29: Horsham (A)
Monday, August 31: Torquay United (H)
September
Saturday, September 5: Hemel Hempstead (A)
Saturday, September 12: Folkestone Invicta (A)
Saturday, September 19: FA Cup Second Qualifying Round
Saturday, September 26: Weston-super-Mare (H)
October
Tuesday, October 6: Truro City (H)
Saturday, October 10: Salisbury (H)
Saturday, October 17: Chelmsford City (A)
Saturday, October 24: Braintree Town (H)
Tuesday, October 27: Chesham United (A)
Saturday, October 31: Dover Athletic (A)
November
Saturday, November 7: Tonbridge Angels (H)
Saturday, November 14: FA Trophy Second Round
Saturday, November 21: Maidstone United (A)
Tuesday, November 24: Maidenhead United (H)
Saturday, November 28: Ebbsfleet United (H)
December
Saturday, December 5: Hampton & Richmond Borough (A)
Tuesday, December 8: AFC Totton (A)
Saturday, December 19: Dagenham & Redbridge (H)
Saturday, December 26: Farnborough (A)
Monday, December 28: Dorking Wanderers (H)
January
Saturday, January 2: Walton & Hersham (H)
Saturday, January 9: Salisbury (A)
Saturday, January 16: Weston-super-Mare (A)
Saturday, January 23: Folkestone Invicta (H)
Tuesday, January 26: Maidenhead United (A)
Saturday, January 30: Maidstone United (H)
February
Saturday, February 6: Tonbridge Angels (A)
Saturday, February 13: Dover Athletic (H)
Tuesday, February 16: Chesham United (H)
Saturday, February 20: Braintree Town (A)
Tuesday, February 23: Truro City (A)
Saturday, February 27: Horsham (H)
March
Saturday, March 6: Billericay Town (A)
Tuesday, March 9: Slough Town (H)
Saturday, March 13: Hemel Hempstead (H)
Saturday, March 20: Torquay United (A)
Friday, March 26: Dorking Wanderers (A)
Monday, March 29: Farnborough (H)
April
Saturday, April 3: Walton & Hersham (A)
Saturday, April 10: Chelmsford City (H)
Saturday, April 17: Hampton & Richmond Borough (H)
Saturday April 24: Ebbsfleet United (A)
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