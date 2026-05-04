Farnham Town are gearing up for the biggest game in the club’s history this afternoon (Monday, May 4) when they host Gloucester City in the Southern League Premier South play-off final.
Town will hope to seal a third successive promotion and a place in next season’s National League South when they face the Tigers at The Memorial Ground (3pm kick-off).
Farnham went unbeaten in the league as they romped to the Combined Counties Premier Division South title in the 2023-24 season, before securing back-to-back promotions by winning the Isthmian League South Central Division in spectacular style in the 2024-25 campaign.
Town have been hugely impressive in their first season at Step 3 football, securing a second-place finish in the Southern League Premier South and a place in the play-offs with a superb 84 points.
Farnham held their nerve to beat Berkhamsted 2-1 in the play-off semi-final to set up this afternoon’s final against third-placed Gloucester City and a chance at glory.
This afternoon’s match at The Memorial Ground is sold out, with tickets selling out in under 13 hours.
Farnham drew 3-3 at home to Gloucester in the league this season in a thrilling encounter, before winning the reverse fixture 2-1.
Town already have one trophy in their cabinet this season, after beating Merstham on penalties in the Surrey Senior Cup final.
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo has written an open letter to Town’s supporters ahead of this afternoon’s match.
“This is the kind of occasion I dreamed of being a part of when I first got involved with the club four years ago,” said Hugo.
“A packed house at The Memorial Ground with history on the line. There are only going to be so many days like this we enjoy, and I want that to be the point of emphasis for all fans going – enjoy it.
“Enjoy the day for what it is, a winner takes all clash between two top teams prepared to leave it all out on the pitch for a place in the National League South.
“Enjoy the day regardless of the result. Win or lose, remember the journey we’ve been on and the road we’ll continue down. It’s been a season of setting new records and silverware already. Don’t let the result cloud that.
“Enjoy the day for what it means for the local area. It’s the hottest ticket in town, it’s the place to be on Bank Holiday Monday. More than 2,000 people through the gates just a few years on from when the club would’ve been chuffed with 200.
“The unity and backing the town has shown the club in the four years since I’ve been involved is tremendous and I’m forever grateful for it – and I hope it continues to grow in the years to come.
“To those who were unable to get a ticket to the game, I’m sorry. The demand for tickets was crazy. I know a few of you are disappointed you won’t be there, but tune in online if you can, and I hope you’ll be there with us next season.
“Now, for those who will be with us. All I ask is you work with us. It’ll be busy, there may be queues, but show patience and treat our staff and volunteers with respect.
“Be safe, be smart, and support the team wholeheartedly. They deserve your unwavering support for 90 minutes.
“One last push. It’s all there for us. If we’re going to win – we will do it together.”
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